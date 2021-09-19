Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $78.96 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,771 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $78,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,685,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The firm has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

