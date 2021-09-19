Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.96. ModivCare reported earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 211,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

