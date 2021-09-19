Haven Protocol Trading Down 2.9% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00011949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.41 million and approximately $873,383.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.57 or 0.07068446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00372147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.22 or 0.01293032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00118090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00560335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00493047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00341742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,599,979 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

