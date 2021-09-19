My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $17.29 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005258 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00072305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00176740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.87 or 0.07014701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.30 or 0.99402451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00854108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

