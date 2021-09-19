MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

MAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:MAV traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of C$85.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.16.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

