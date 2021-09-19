Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,775,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

