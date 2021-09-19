Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 570 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.41. 9,258,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

