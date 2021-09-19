Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $504.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the lowest is $503.90 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.12. 390,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

