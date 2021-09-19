Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $82,278.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $146.68 or 0.00308913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00072508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00121565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00176990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.64 or 0.07004109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,292.20 or 0.99601916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00852860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,726 coins and its circulating supply is 7,726 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

