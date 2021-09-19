Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 663,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $6,685,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

