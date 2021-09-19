Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ERAS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,846. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ERAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

