$559.01 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post sales of $559.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

