Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Decreases By 51.5%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 945,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 234,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,192. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.14. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.