Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.92. 2,687,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.