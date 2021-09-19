Condor Capital Management Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,699. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.