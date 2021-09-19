iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $117.23. 1,950,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,394. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

