Condor Capital Management Sells 14,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.27. 7,350,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,348. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

