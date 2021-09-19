Condor Capital Management Sells 3,894 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. 596,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

