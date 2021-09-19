Wharton Business Group LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.62.

Adobe stock traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.08. The stock has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

