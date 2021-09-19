Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

