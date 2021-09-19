Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average of $424.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

