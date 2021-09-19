Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 15,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,320. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.