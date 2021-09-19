The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $330.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.98 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 4,358,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -482.44 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 94.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The AZEK by 23.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after buying an additional 976,603 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

