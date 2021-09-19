Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,888 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $20,811,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $9,873,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,243,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,402. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

