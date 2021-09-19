Hayden Royal LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

