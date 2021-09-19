Hayden Royal LLC Buys Shares of 1,706 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.59. 819,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

