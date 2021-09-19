Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 373.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.54 on Friday, hitting $599.34. 973,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

