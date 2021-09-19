Short Interest in Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Increases By 50.0%

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITUP remained flat at $$5.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Interups has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About Interups
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.