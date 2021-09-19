Short Interest in Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Increases By 50.0%

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITUP remained flat at $$5.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Interups has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Get Interups alerts:

About Interups

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.