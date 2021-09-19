Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.