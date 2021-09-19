Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 9,313 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $81.64. 15,390,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

