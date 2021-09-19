Hayden Royal LLC Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.01. 1,750,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,958. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

