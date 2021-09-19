Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE MX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,084. The company has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 189.0% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 247,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 161,982 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

