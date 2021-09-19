-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 627,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

