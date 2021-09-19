Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report $2.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $1.99. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $199.75. 6,355,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.97. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

