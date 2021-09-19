Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,337,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,715,938. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

