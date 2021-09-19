Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.83. 60,912,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.