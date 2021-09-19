Hayden Royal LLC Sells 10,584 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. 165,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,503. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.