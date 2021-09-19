Hayden Royal LLC Sells 424 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hayden Royal LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,383,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

