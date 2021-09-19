Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.18 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. 4,480,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.