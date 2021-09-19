Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $55.16. 30,034,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

