Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 67,979,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

