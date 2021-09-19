The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.74. 1,862,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,439. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.96 and its 200-day moving average is $279.77.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

