Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.38. 5,658,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

