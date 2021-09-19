Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.68 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,512. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

