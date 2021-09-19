Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.05. 25,543,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average is $209.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

