Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 13,525 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 16,008,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

