iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $115.19. 993,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

