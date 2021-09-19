Condor Capital Management Has $13.01 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 10,328,163 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

