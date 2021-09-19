Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 717,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. 1,212,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

