Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REPYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 36,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,423. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Repsol alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Several analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on shares of Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.