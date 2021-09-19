Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
REPYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 36,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,423. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.